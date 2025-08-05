- Improvement: CPU performance improvements
- Minor: Improved factory animations
- Balance: Reduced factory speed for most advanced factories (from oil onwards)
- Balance: Increased factory cost for most advanced factories (from oil onwards)
- Minor: SFX volumes adjusted
- Balance: Production Synergies research provides a higher bonus
- Improvemnent: visual improvements to science menu
- Bugfix: solved visual glitches on very bright areas
- Improvement: SDFGI disabled by default on Intel or non-discrete (integrated) GPUs
- Bugfix: science prerequisites are better enforced now
- Improvement: container colors reworked
- Improvement: night fog visual effect added
- Improvement: added some error messages for actions that were failing silently
- Improvement: added highlights and sound effect to science progress bar on science level up
- Improvement: added highlights to money top bar when not enough money is available
- Bugfix: leaderboard submissions now working for saved scenarios
- Improvement: SSIL enabled
- Bugfix: parking spots were not correctly deallocated when deleted
- Improvement: improved fade-in and out animations. Increased awareness of unloaded quadrants in the viewport
- Bugfix: factory tiles were sometimes incorrectly loaded
- Improvement: research centers preserve unused containers when changing research focus
- Improvement: better navigation using hotkeys (1 to 0) for lateral bar. Shift can be pressed for inverse rotation now.
- Improvement: added progress bar for factories information window, showing remaining consumables and production progress per item
- Bugfix: sometimes newly built roads may appear as being used by ghost trucks. Solved
- Other: many minor cosmetic and performance improvements
Playtest update notes for v0.22
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.22-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
