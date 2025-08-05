 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19484621
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.22-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:

  • Improvement: CPU performance improvements
  • Minor: Improved factory animations
  • Balance: Reduced factory speed for most advanced factories (from oil onwards)
  • Balance: Increased factory cost for most advanced factories (from oil onwards)
  • Minor: SFX volumes adjusted
  • Balance: Production Synergies research provides a higher bonus
  • Improvemnent: visual improvements to science menu
  • Bugfix: solved visual glitches on very bright areas
  • Improvement: SDFGI disabled by default on Intel or non-discrete (integrated) GPUs
  • Bugfix: science prerequisites are better enforced now
  • Improvement: container colors reworked
  • Improvement: night fog visual effect added
  • Improvement: added some error messages for actions that were failing silently
  • Improvement: added highlights and sound effect to science progress bar on science level up
  • Improvement: added highlights to money top bar when not enough money is available
  • Bugfix: leaderboard submissions now working for saved scenarios
  • Improvement: SSIL enabled
  • Bugfix: parking spots were not correctly deallocated when deleted
  • Improvement: improved fade-in and out animations. Increased awareness of unloaded quadrants in the viewport
  • Bugfix: factory tiles were sometimes incorrectly loaded
  • Improvement: research centers preserve unused containers when changing research focus
  • Improvement: better navigation using hotkeys (1 to 0) for lateral bar. Shift can be pressed for inverse rotation now.
  • Improvement: added progress bar for factories information window, showing remaining consumables and production progress per item
  • Bugfix: sometimes newly built roads may appear as being used by ghost trucks. Solved
  • Other: many minor cosmetic and performance improvements

