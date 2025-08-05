1. Add a new map - Garden

2. Add a new map - Outside the Teaching Building

3. Add a new map - The teaching building has 3 floors inside

4. Add a new map - Teaching Building 1-D protagonist classroom

5. Add new plot - day2 opening ceremony

6. Add a new plot - day2 first lesson

This update mainly focuses on another branch of the Day2 mainline - attending the opening ceremony as required.

There are many contents and almost all plots have time limits, such as attending the school opening ceremony from 8 to 10 o'clock, after which the plot cannot be triggered.

The author fell seriously ill in July, so the period from June to July disappeared. I hope everyone can understand, and I will work hard to make up for the progress in the future