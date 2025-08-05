1. Add a new map - Garden
2. Add a new map - Outside the Teaching Building
3. Add a new map - The teaching building has 3 floors inside
4. Add a new map - Teaching Building 1-D protagonist classroom
5. Add new plot - day2 opening ceremony
6. Add a new plot - day2 first lesson
This update mainly focuses on another branch of the Day2 mainline - attending the opening ceremony as required.
There are many contents and almost all plots have time limits, such as attending the school opening ceremony from 8 to 10 o'clock, after which the plot cannot be triggered.
The author fell seriously ill in July, so the period from June to July disappeared. I hope everyone can understand, and I will work hard to make up for the progress in the future
【 Version Update on August 5, 2025 】 Added new maps and main storyline
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update