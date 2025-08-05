This patch reworks the tilemap chunking system. Chunks now load in and out depending on distance to certain objects including the player. There may be major bugs introduced with this new system, I've tried to test everything I could, but let me know if I've missed something or anything isn't working as expected.



Lagspikes from chunks loading into the game should be diminished significantly.



I believe the loss of collisions and physics issues came from a memory issue once there were too many tiles/collision shapes live at any one time. I currently don't have a device I can replicate the issue on, however I think this rework should at least alleviate some of these issues (one can pray).



As part of the rework I have also shifted poisons/burn tiles so they no longer all apply on the same frame, reducing lagspikes from those also.



Chests now stop appearing in the black layer (and deeper).



Please let me know if you are still encountering issues of floating items or collisions stop working.