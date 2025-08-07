 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19484468 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've updated INVERSUS to the latest version of our game engine! This is the same tech that will be powering our upcoming game, Never's End.

This update gets INVERSUS back into a state where it is easier to maintain and will help us test the new engine features before Never's End releases, but there are also some small updates to INVERSUS as a result.

  • INVERSUS no longer advertises keyboard as a playable device at the title screen when on Steam Deck which should let us finally get full approval for Steam Deck compatibility.

  • Audio quality of the music should be slightly improved, but it's probably hard to notice.

  • The low amplitude tails of the vibration effects have been trimmed which will improve feel for non-official (or just old) Xbox or PS4 controllers.

One large change is that we no longer support DirectX 9. Steam also dropped support for DirectX 9 a while back so I don't expect this to cause any issues, but if anyone still wants to access the old version of the game, you can do so through the BETAs feature in Steam (select beta v1.7.8). Just be aware that the old version will not be able to play online against players using the new version. Also, the save files are not backwards compatible if you are toggling back and forth.

If anyone has issues, please reach out to me at support@hypersect.com or one the Discord server at https://discord.gg/hypersect

Changed files in this update

Windows Win32 Content Depot 432981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link