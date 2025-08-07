We've updated INVERSUS to the latest version of our game engine! This is the same tech that will be powering our upcoming game, Never's End.

This update gets INVERSUS back into a state where it is easier to maintain and will help us test the new engine features before Never's End releases, but there are also some small updates to INVERSUS as a result.

INVERSUS no longer advertises keyboard as a playable device at the title screen when on Steam Deck which should let us finally get full approval for Steam Deck compatibility.

Audio quality of the music should be slightly improved, but it's probably hard to notice.

The low amplitude tails of the vibration effects have been trimmed which will improve feel for non-official (or just old) Xbox or PS4 controllers.

One large change is that we no longer support DirectX 9. Steam also dropped support for DirectX 9 a while back so I don't expect this to cause any issues, but if anyone still wants to access the old version of the game, you can do so through the BETAs feature in Steam (select beta v1.7.8). Just be aware that the old version will not be able to play online against players using the new version. Also, the save files are not backwards compatible if you are toggling back and forth.

If anyone has issues, please reach out to me at support@hypersect.com or one the Discord server at https://discord.gg/hypersect