Hey guys,

Thank you all for your feedback and suggestions across social media, Steam reviews, and our community channels. We’ve seen your comments — the good, the critical, and everything in between — and we’re taking them seriously.

Our update plans are in full swing, and while it will take some time to address everything properly, we are steadily making improvements. We truly appreciate your patience and hope you’ll stick with us as we continue refining the game.

🔍 Today’s Update

Fixed all currently known bugs that could cause crashes

Character class unlocking has been reworked — you no longer need to earn a specific number of tokens from certain difficulty levels. Instead, total token count now unlocks characters, so no more beating the highest difficulty just to try new builds!

When a building is already placed, right-clicking it will return it to its original location

Fixed an issue where clicking the hourglass multiple times during day transitions could charge rent more than once

Pressing a shortcut key for a menu (F1, F2, F3, etc.) now switches menus instead of closing them all

Keywords in the apple description now have proper collision detection

Fixed a bug where the scarecrow didn’t work properly when off-screen

The Hex Brew potion now correctly gives only low-level alchemy items

Fixed the description of the "Grill Fish" perk

We know there’s still a long way to go, and we are committed to making Another Roguelike Farm better with every update. Thanks again for being here with us.