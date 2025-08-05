Cards We're Dealt 1.0.4.5

Directors Cut Part I

Cards We're Dealt is coming to PlayStation and with it I wanted to add in content I had planned but didn't have the chance to finish before including fully voiced audiologs. Be sure to Wishlist the game today on PlayStation and check out some of what's in store in the free Directors Cut Part I update today

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10011481

Changes:

Story levels all have additional sections or modifications,

2 audiologs have been added to find in the story,

Added player nametags online,

Added new floating "chairs rooms" to Escape,

Big performance improvements,

Enhanced graphics (new shadows and lighting),

Fixes for spectating,

Removed rebinding on console (sorry, this was an issue with platforms),

Crucifix now slows enemies,

Steam deck fixes,

Minor bug fixes,

More to come,



Love you. Appreciate everyone's patience. Thanks for playing, Cole



