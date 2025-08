Items despawned if in hand when killed - fixed



Missing collisions in flesh house - fixed



Spelling mistake - fixed



Amount of coins in flesh realm unbalanced - fixed



The launch of complex 629 has been great so far but as it goes there have been some bugs.If you encounter any bugs during your playthrough I would love to hear about them!You can contact me directly on my discord: Lillex Studios I have also created some short form content to accompany the games release, you can check that out here: