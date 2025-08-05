 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19484191 Edited 5 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone!
We'd like to thank you all for your support throughout our release.
We have updated the game with some fixes that will help with the quest flow along the game.

V1.0.1 - PATCH NOTES:
  • Fixed the quest "The Next Step" to show how to start the quest "Dragon Tales".
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to start the quest "A Higher Power" without meeting the requirements.
  • Fixed Beatrice not showing up during the quest "Tea for Beatrice".
  • Now the quest "A Tiny Outfit" is an additional requirement for the quest "Festival Prizes".

Changed files in this update

Depot 3125081
