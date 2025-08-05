We'd like to thank you all for your support throughout our release.
We have updated the game with some fixes that will help with the quest flow along the game.
V1.0.1 - PATCH NOTES:
- Fixed the quest "The Next Step" to show how to start the quest "Dragon Tales".
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to start the quest "A Higher Power" without meeting the requirements.
- Fixed Beatrice not showing up during the quest "Tea for Beatrice".
- Now the quest "A Tiny Outfit" is an additional requirement for the quest "Festival Prizes".
Changed files in this update