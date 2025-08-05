Draugar Patch 1.0.1

- August 5th, 2025

Gameplay Changes:

- Hand grenades no longer collide with player models, leading to cleaner throw releases.

- Adjusted difficulty values to make the game a bit more challenging. You're welcome... (You know who you are)

- Added a short, difficulty-independent delay before Round 1 can start spawning Draugar.

- Added a light effect over the Rifle Roulette machine to make it easier to identify.

- Draugr drop sound effects no longer play over each other if two or more drops are picked up in quick succession.

Map Changes:

- Dreadmill Farm: Disabled a random floating plane above the barn that had overstayed its welcome.

Content additions:

+ New Draugr Drop: The Fat Man

- Nukes every Draugr currently alive, instantly killing them (if that needed clarification).

+ New Perk: Panzer Chocolate

- Increases player movement speed by 20%