Draugar Patch 1.0.1
- August 5th, 2025
Gameplay Changes:
- Hand grenades no longer collide with player models, leading to cleaner throw releases.
- Adjusted difficulty values to make the game a bit more challenging. You're welcome... (You know who you are)
- Added a short, difficulty-independent delay before Round 1 can start spawning Draugar.
- Added a light effect over the Rifle Roulette machine to make it easier to identify.
- Draugr drop sound effects no longer play over each other if two or more drops are picked up in quick succession.
Map Changes:
- Dreadmill Farm: Disabled a random floating plane above the barn that had overstayed its welcome.
Content additions:
+ New Draugr Drop: The Fat Man
- Nukes every Draugr currently alive, instantly killing them (if that needed clarification).
+ New Perk: Panzer Chocolate
- Increases player movement speed by 20%
Changed files in this update