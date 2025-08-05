 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19484093 Edited 5 August 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added offhand enchant scroll
- Added healing data to combat stats
- Added an option to recruit Level 0 unit in the Adventurer's Guild
- Players can now enter Menu and Collection when choosing a keepsake
- UI improvements
- Bugfixes

