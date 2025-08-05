This is another complementary update to the latest release with a few more fixes improvements primarily to the recently released content.

With this update we have temporarily disabled the reset button in MP sessions at least for the time being as it was a source of problems in a MP environment - longer term the goal is to both improve the functionality so reset cannot be abused or cause problems with cars spawning on the way of incoming traffic, and make it optional for hosts to disable it altogether if that´s how they prefer to run their session.

This update also wraps the free trial period for the contents of the new DLCs, which are now restricted to those who own them.

NOTE - The version in main menu still says v1.6.6.1 but that´s in error - if the build number beside it is 2920 you are in the right version, this will be hotfixed shortly.

V1.6.6.2 CHANGELOG



GENERAL



Disabled vehicle reset button in Multiplayer sessions



UI & HUD



Corrected Info/Help box vertical position on Graphic & Performance screen

Fixed missing translations on Trackside Object Collisions setting

Fixed Sound Detail option sometimes being incorrectly disabled



PHYSICS



Minor thermodynamic adjustments to GT3 Gen1, GT4, Porsche Cup, Lambo Super Trofeo, Supercars & Hypercars

Further adjusted slick & intermediate tread wetness effects

Minor aero & roll bar adjustments to Hypercars & Supercars



AI



Adjusted AI drivers´ speed thresholds for in & out laps in GT cars, F-Classics & F-Ultimate Gen2

Calibrated AI simulated practice & qualifying times for cars in Endurance Pack Pt3



AUDIO



Adjusted scrub, roadnoise and wind sound for Ultima GTR and McLaren F1 LM



TRACKS



Hockenheim 1977: Disabled collision with catch fencing



VEHICLES

