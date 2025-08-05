 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19484050
Update notes via Steam Community

This is another complementary update to the latest release with a few more fixes improvements primarily to the recently released content.

With this update we have temporarily disabled the reset button in MP sessions at least for the time being as it was a source of problems in a MP environment - longer term the goal is to both improve the functionality so reset cannot be abused or cause problems with cars spawning on the way of incoming traffic, and make it optional for hosts to disable it altogether if that´s how they prefer to run their session.

This update also wraps the free trial period for the contents of the new DLCs, which are now restricted to those who own them.

NOTE - The version in main menu still says v1.6.6.1 but that´s in error - if the build number beside it is 2920 you are in the right version, this will be hotfixed shortly.

V1.6.6.2 CHANGELOG

GENERAL

  • Disabled vehicle reset button in Multiplayer sessions


UI & HUD

  • Corrected Info/Help box vertical position on Graphic & Performance screen

  • Fixed missing translations on Trackside Object Collisions setting

  • Fixed Sound Detail option sometimes being incorrectly disabled


PHYSICS

  • Minor thermodynamic adjustments to GT3 Gen1, GT4, Porsche Cup, Lambo Super Trofeo, Supercars & Hypercars

  • Further adjusted slick & intermediate tread wetness effects

  • Minor aero & roll bar adjustments to Hypercars & Supercars


AI

  • Adjusted AI drivers´ speed thresholds for in & out laps in GT cars, F-Classics & F-Ultimate Gen2

  • Calibrated AI simulated practice & qualifying times for cars in Endurance Pack Pt3


AUDIO

  • Adjusted scrub, roadnoise and wind sound for Ultima GTR and McLaren F1 LM


TRACKS

  • Hockenheim 1977: Disabled collision with catch fencing


VEHICLES

  • Alpine A110 GT4: fixed pit limiter LEDs

  • Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo: Fixed clipping interior parts through windshield

  • Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Evo: Updated cockpit texture; Fixed safety cage mesh issue

  • Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar: fixed non monospaced font on IMSA secondary display screen

  • Ligier JS2-R: updated blue metallic paint material (fixed wrong livery #90)

  • Adjusted cockpit wiper vibrations for new cars

  • Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: Adjusted cockpit POV

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
