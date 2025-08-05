This is another complementary update to the latest release with a few more fixes improvements primarily to the recently released content.
With this update we have temporarily disabled the reset button in MP sessions at least for the time being as it was a source of problems in a MP environment - longer term the goal is to both improve the functionality so reset cannot be abused or cause problems with cars spawning on the way of incoming traffic, and make it optional for hosts to disable it altogether if that´s how they prefer to run their session.
This update also wraps the free trial period for the contents of the new DLCs, which are now restricted to those who own them.
NOTE - The version in main menu still says v1.6.6.1 but that´s in error - if the build number beside it is 2920 you are in the right version, this will be hotfixed shortly.
V1.6.6.2 CHANGELOG
GENERAL
Disabled vehicle reset button in Multiplayer sessions
UI & HUD
Corrected Info/Help box vertical position on Graphic & Performance screen
Fixed missing translations on Trackside Object Collisions setting
Fixed Sound Detail option sometimes being incorrectly disabled
PHYSICS
Minor thermodynamic adjustments to GT3 Gen1, GT4, Porsche Cup, Lambo Super Trofeo, Supercars & Hypercars
Further adjusted slick & intermediate tread wetness effects
Minor aero & roll bar adjustments to Hypercars & Supercars
AI
Adjusted AI drivers´ speed thresholds for in & out laps in GT cars, F-Classics & F-Ultimate Gen2
Calibrated AI simulated practice & qualifying times for cars in Endurance Pack Pt3
AUDIO
Adjusted scrub, roadnoise and wind sound for Ultima GTR and McLaren F1 LM
TRACKS
Hockenheim 1977: Disabled collision with catch fencing
VEHICLES
Alpine A110 GT4: fixed pit limiter LEDs
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo: Fixed clipping interior parts through windshield
Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Evo: Updated cockpit texture; Fixed safety cage mesh issue
Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar: fixed non monospaced font on IMSA secondary display screen
Ligier JS2-R: updated blue metallic paint material (fixed wrong livery #90)
Adjusted cockpit wiper vibrations for new cars
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: Adjusted cockpit POV
Changed files in this update