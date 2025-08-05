Improved
- Show only eligible horses toggle to race register
- Autofill demands button in negotiation
- When going to person profile it now autoselects the dropdown to be the most suitable
- Ability to make contract exclusive for X amount of years, this way CPU can't poach staff. Exclusive contracts cost more.
- Ability to delete and restore emails (new deleted category)
- Ability to geld horses (in horse options)
Fixed
- Removed message that would come for leased/standing stallion when you bred horses yourself
- Fixed crash when negotiating with unemployed persons (null breach_of_contract_penalty)
- Added fallback name lists for new game creation when database is corrupted, this prevents deadlocks
- Ability to hire unemployed persons
- When hiring someone, then going to hire another person the negotiation values did not reset
- When hiring someone, then going to hire someone else the dropdown for negotiation had the old value, making you change the value to something else before negotiations were available
- Trainer was missing from negotiation dropdown
- When firing someone horse obligations were not cleared
- When hiring someone manually horse obligations were not cleared
- Pregnant horses could at the start of the game register for races
0.3 - 2025-08-05
