Improved

- Show only eligible horses toggle to race register

- Autofill demands button in negotiation

- When going to person profile it now autoselects the dropdown to be the most suitable

- Ability to make contract exclusive for X amount of years, this way CPU can't poach staff. Exclusive contracts cost more.

- Ability to delete and restore emails (new deleted category)

- Ability to geld horses (in horse options)



Fixed

- Removed message that would come for leased/standing stallion when you bred horses yourself

- Fixed crash when negotiating with unemployed persons (null breach_of_contract_penalty)

- Added fallback name lists for new game creation when database is corrupted, this prevents deadlocks

- Ability to hire unemployed persons

- When hiring someone, then going to hire another person the negotiation values did not reset

- When hiring someone, then going to hire someone else the dropdown for negotiation had the old value, making you change the value to something else before negotiations were available

- Trainer was missing from negotiation dropdown

- When firing someone horse obligations were not cleared

- When hiring someone manually horse obligations were not cleared

- Pregnant horses could at the start of the game register for races

