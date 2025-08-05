Today, we ship "vision limits," a new feature to help control what your players can see as they explore your devious dungeons.

You can now set the distances creatures can see, and the players will only be able to see the things within range of the creatures in the party.

Of course, you can toggle this on and off per player and per board, so you have a lot of control.

We have a complete guide over here showing how it works, along with a list of known limitations. We also have a video version of the same guide here.

In the long term, we want this feature to be superseded by the (eternally distant) fog-of-war feature, but we all needed something a little sooner than that.

Also, we have some additions for folks using hide-volumes in this release. There are now keybindings available for the following:

Jumping straight to hide-volume edit mode. This is unbound by default, but you can find it in the settings menu.

A keybinding for toggling the selected hide-volume on/off. This is bound to 'h' by default.

Pressing the delete key while a hide-volume is selected now deletes the hide-volume.

We hope that, while small, these changes speed up the hide-volume workflow. Hide-volumes were a feature we rushed before the early-access, and you can definitely feel it. We are collecting your hide-volume feature requests for when we revisit that feature in the future.

Lastly, some bug fixes. We have:

Fixed a bug where the lasso selection visual wasn't visible against the sky or in space mode.

Fixed some AOEs & Rulers being partially invisible when only the sky or space was behind them.

Fixed some props that did not hide properly when turned into creatures.

And that's it! We hope you enjoy the vision limit feature, and we will be back as soon as possible with more fixes and features.

Happy adventuring.