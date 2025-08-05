 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19483967 Edited 5 August 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Smelling has been reworked, to be more like hearing.. You can now visually see cheese behind walls, instead of the odd looking particle trail.

3. fucked up floor tile might have been fixed, this one is really hard to reproduce to bugfix. Again, sorry if it get's your rats killed.

2. Jump-scares now has 50% chance to spawn, instead of the 20% before.. We need to test it out, so I upped the frequency...

Don't get scared now 🙂

