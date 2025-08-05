1. Smelling has been reworked, to be more like hearing.. You can now visually see cheese behind walls, instead of the odd looking particle trail.



3. fucked up floor tile might have been fixed, this one is really hard to reproduce to bugfix. Again, sorry if it get's your rats killed.



2. Jump-scares now has 50% chance to spawn, instead of the 20% before.. We need to test it out, so I upped the frequency...



Don't get scared now 🙂