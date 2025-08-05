 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19483833
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed default preset graphic settings (e.g., Epic → Low).
**!! If you have already customized your graphic settings, pressing the Reset button will set them to Low !!**

- added some lights.
- Minor game optimizations.
- Fixed achievement issues.
- Added invisible walls.
- Fixed flickering water surfaces when Global Illumination is set to Low.

