- Changed default preset graphic settings (e.g., Epic → Low).
**!! If you have already customized your graphic settings, pressing the Reset button will set them to Low !!**
- added some lights.
- Minor game optimizations.
- Fixed achievement issues.
- Added invisible walls.
- Fixed flickering water surfaces when Global Illumination is set to Low.
Fear of Energy v1.0.2 - minor patch
Update notes via Steam Community
