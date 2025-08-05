Fix
Fixed an issue where hero skills \[Deep into Enemy Lines] and \[Firepower Surge] could cause abnormal enemy presence.
Fixed an issue in Rogue Mode where adjusting the version evolution rate did not increase the number of ban slots as expected.
Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations
The effect of the hero skill \[Cheating] has been changed: when Aoi enters combat, \[Roulette] is set to Red.
Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations
Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously.
In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units.
Changed depots in beta branch