5 August 2025 Build 19483742 Edited 5 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix 

 

  1. Fixed an issue where hero skills \[Deep into Enemy Lines] and \[Firepower Surge] could cause abnormal enemy presence.

  2. Fixed an issue in Rogue Mode where adjusting the version evolution rate did not increase the number of ban slots as expected.

 

Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations

 

  1. The effect of the hero skill \[Cheating] has been changed: when Aoi enters combat, \[Roulette] is set to Red.

 

Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations

 

  1. Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously.

  2. In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units.

