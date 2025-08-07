Early Access for Leavers Rift is now live!

Here's what you can expect:

3 heroes, Legionnaire, Jinni, and Sun Mantis, each with 60 unique cards.

30+ hours of content.

About half of the story spread across 3 chapters.

9 hand-crafted maps to explore, 3 per chapter.

Dozens of enemies with their own unique mechanics and cards.

~ 100 relics.

Dozens of events.

In addition, it is optimized and debugged.

"A lost child has been soothed, but the eternal sleep will return.

You look up into the sky, where space and time are continuously devouring each other.

Your day will come. But for now, it means facing the adventure anew..."

All feedback is welcome. Have fun!