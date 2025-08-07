 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19483699 Edited 7 August 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access for Leavers Rift is now live!

Here's what you can expect:

  • 3 heroes, Legionnaire, Jinni, and Sun Mantis, each with 60 unique cards.

  • 30+ hours of content.

  • About half of the story spread across 3 chapters.

  • 9 hand-crafted maps to explore, 3 per chapter.

  • Dozens of enemies with their own unique mechanics and cards.

  • ~ 100 relics.

  • Dozens of events.

In addition, it is optimized and debugged.

"A lost child has been soothed, but the eternal sleep will return.

You look up into the sky, where space and time are continuously devouring each other.

Your day will come. But for now, it means facing the adventure anew..."

All feedback is welcome. Have fun!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link