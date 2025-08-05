[Fixes]
Fixed a string error in Quinn’s quest hint
Fixed visual glitches caused by some outfits during dressing/undressing
Fixed abnormal performance actions of certain characters during story scenes
Fixed missing lighting on characters in certain secret memories
Fixed text errors in some languages
Fixed collision issues on the bed model in the master bedroom of the luxury apartment
Fixed incorrect condition settings for the Madam’s drinking event
Fixed issue where accessories and hats didn’t properly carry over to the next animation in sex mode
Fixed stolen item position in Karlyn’s bathroom
Fixed text issues in certain story performances
Fixed overlapping prompts for cameras in Karlyn’s toilet
Fixed facial feature issues for certain NPCs in secret memories
Fixed ear model stretching for NPCs in the drinking mini-game
Fixed texture seams and black blocks between the player’s room and Karlyn’s room
[Optimizations]
Adjusted facial expressions and performance actions in some story scenes
