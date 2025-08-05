 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19483656 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixes]

Fixed a string error in Quinn’s quest hint

Fixed visual glitches caused by some outfits during dressing/undressing

Fixed abnormal performance actions of certain characters during story scenes

Fixed missing lighting on characters in certain secret memories

Fixed text errors in some languages

Fixed collision issues on the bed model in the master bedroom of the luxury apartment

Fixed incorrect condition settings for the Madam’s drinking event

Fixed issue where accessories and hats didn’t properly carry over to the next animation in sex mode

Fixed stolen item position in Karlyn’s bathroom

Fixed text issues in certain story performances

Fixed overlapping prompts for cameras in Karlyn’s toilet

Fixed facial feature issues for certain NPCs in secret memories

Fixed ear model stretching for NPCs in the drinking mini-game

Fixed texture seams and black blocks between the player’s room and Karlyn’s room

[Optimizations]

Adjusted facial expressions and performance actions in some story scenes

