Fixed a Bug : [Dread Cocktail] for Pandemonium not working
has been changed to a new modification that turn grenades into powerful pellets.
The Hagal mechanics has been changed
Now every 5th bullet will explode violently, and has much larger radius than previous every-shot-blast.
Update 2025.8.5
