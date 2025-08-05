 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19483629
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a Bug : [Dread Cocktail] for Pandemonium not working
has been changed to a new modification that turn grenades into powerful pellets.

The Hagal mechanics has been changed
Now every 5th bullet will explode violently, and has much larger radius than previous every-shot-blast.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2762481
