Hey everyone!



We've got a meaty update today, including:



The Early Access banner finally showing up on the store page

A round of important hotfixes

And most importantly... the FPS-killer mystery is solved!



We’re Officially in Early Access (Now For Real)!

Some of you noticed the Early Access disclaimer was missing from the Steam page when we launched. The issue has been solved! We are now proud bearers of the Early Access banner on the Steam page thanks to the kind folks at Steam. Thanks for your patience while we sorted that out!



The Big Performance Patch: Let Us Tell You a Story

So... we found the source of the FPS drops. And it’s both hilarious and horrifying.



Imagine this:



You go through 10 rooms. That’s about 10 weapon chests. Plus enemy drops.

Let’s say... 45 weapons have spawned so far. Cool.



Now you get a 5-kill streak and go “on fire”. Awesome, right?



Well… it turns out ALL 45 weapons were also like

"YO, I'M ON FIRE TOO" 🔥🔥🔥



That’s right. Every weapon you ever saw up was still technically hanging out, and they ALL wanted in on the visual effects party. 45 weapons running fire VFX = instant performance death.



We fixed it! The new patch makes sure only the relevant weapon does its little fire dance. The rest? They’ve been told to sit down and chill.



This fix has led to major FPS improvements, especially in longer runs and on mid-range hardware. Even more FPS improvements have also been noted and will be sent out with upcoming patches! We hope you feel the difference immediately and please let us know how it runs for you!



Aaand Some Hotfix Notes from Yesterday

We also pushed a quick hotfix that addressed:



Collision issues in a few rooms

Crashes during realm transitions

Fire rate bugs on certain weapons

Localization not loading properly in some languages

Tutorial panel not pausing the game correctly



Thanks to everyone who reported these. Your feedback is making the game better every day! ❤️