5 August 2025 Build 19483445 Edited 5 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes (Upgrade Items)

Adjusted prices for several Upgrade Items:

  • Garbage Expert LV.MAX: 20,000 → 10,000

  • Clean Sense: 20,000 → 10,000

  • Super Pill: 20,000 → 10,000

  • Limit Break LV.1: 20,000 → 10,000

  • Limit Break LV.MAX: 40,000 → 10,000

Game Improvements

  • Bin Minigame : Added a clear prompt showing the type of trash to help players understand what to throw.

  • Cafe Minigame : Increased button size for easier interaction.

  • Quest Descriptions: Rewritten to be clearer and easier to understand.

If you encounter any issues or unexpected behavior in the game, we recommend either restarting the game or returning to the main menu.

If the problem persists, please consider reporting the bug to us. You can find the “Report Bug” button on the main menu.

Your feedback helps us improve the game. Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

