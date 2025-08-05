Balance Changes (Upgrade Items)

Adjusted prices for several Upgrade Items:

Garbage Expert LV.MAX : 20,000 → 10,000

Clean Sense : 20,000 → 10,000

Super Pill : 20,000 → 10,000

Limit Break LV.1 : 20,000 → 10,000

Limit Break LV.MAX: 40,000 → 10,000

Game Improvements

Bin Minigame : Added a clear prompt showing the type of trash to help players understand what to throw.

Cafe Minigame : Increased button size for easier interaction.

Quest Descriptions: Rewritten to be clearer and easier to understand.

If you encounter any issues or unexpected behavior in the game, we recommend either restarting the game or returning to the main menu.

If the problem persists, please consider reporting the bug to us. You can find the “Report Bug” button on the main menu.

Your feedback helps us improve the game. Thank you for your support!