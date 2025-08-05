Survival Mode Season 2 Launch

(Aug 5, 2025—Aug 26, 2025)

The first season has come to a successful conclusion. Thank you all for your enthusiastic participation and your support and affection for us! At the same time, we have also received various opinions and suggestions from you regarding the gameplay of Survival Mode. In this update, we will also make optimization adjustments to Survival Mode to enhance the gaming experience of it! Thank you again for your support!

Seasonal Hero Updates

【Big Guy】



【Merchant】



【Gentleman】

Seasonal Item Updates

【Membership Card】



【Space Suit】



【Golden Toad】

Seasonal Buff Updates

This update focuses on balance adjustments for 【Survival Mode】. The core of these adjustments is to reduce the crystal output in Survival Mode and shorten the excessively long shopping time in the shop. At the same time, we will increase the harvest attribute values of some items and stop producing certain low return items. This aims to raise the drop probability of useful items and compensate for the reduced crystal output through these items, thereby making the gameplay experience of Survival Mode more smooth.

【Survival Mode】Crystal Output Adjustment

Based on player feedback and the development team’s testing evaluations, the current amount of crystals obtained in Waves 1-9 of Survival Mode is excessive. The long time spent purchasing items and weapons in the shop interface has negatively impacted the combat experience of Survival Mode. Therefore, we have decided to update the version when the first season ends, reducing the crystal output in Survival Mode by 40%.

【Survival Mode】Item Adjustments

Due to the limited number of waves in Survival Mode, some items rarely achieve their intended effects after being obtained. Additionally, they occupy drop and randomization shares, reducing the drop chance of truly useful items. Therefore, we have decided to stop dropping certain items in Survival Mode and enhance the attributes of some others.

Items no longer dropped in Survival Mode: 【Rocket Forging Hammer】【Membership Card】【Burning Cross】【Stock】【Headband】【Plastic Toys】【Battle Supply Box】

Items with doubled harvest attributes or enhanced specific attributes: 【Gold Ore】: +35 → +70 Harvest, -8% Damage 【Squirrel】: +10 → +20 Harvest, -3% Dodge, +20% Pickup Area 【Mine Truck】: +15 → +30 Harvest, -1 Armor 【Vending Machine】: +7 → +14 Harvest, -1 Melee 【Honeycomb】: +4% Dodge, +5 → +10 Harvest, -1 Melee, -1 Ranged 【Energy Mask】: Number of damage blocks per wave +1 → +3

【Survival Mode】Weapon Adjustments

In Survival Mode, some weapons also have low returns on harvest attributes. The harvest attributes of the following weapons are doubled:

White-quality 【Manipulator】: +3 → +6 Harvest

Blue-quality 【Manipulator】: +6 → +12 Harvest

Purple-quality 【Manipulator】: +9 → +18 Harvest

Orange-quality 【Manipulator】: +18 → +36 Harvest

【Survival Mode】Hero Adjustments

Due to the limited number of waves in Survival Mode, the traits of some Supercat Heroes have low returns and fail to fully showcase their unique features. Therefore, we have decided to adjust the following heroes:

【Worker】New trait added: +5% Damage per summon item

【Wild Beast】Trait added: Lifesteal growth modification +50%

【Scholar】Trait enhanced: +5% → +10% Damage per hero level

【Farmer】Trait enhanced: +20 → +40 Harvest; Harvest +5% → +10% after each wave ends

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed the issue where monsters fail to spawn or spawn in insufficient numbers.

2. Fixed the problem where some monsters remain displayed in red.

3. Fixed the issue of abnormal behavior in certain monsters.

