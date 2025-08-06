Hope you're all having a great summer! ☀️ We just dropped a fresh new update, and here’s what’s on the menu:

🏛️ New Map: Say hello to The White House!

Our first map outside New York! ... and maybe not the last... 👀 Comes with its own interior, of course.

👾 New Alien: The Jumper has landed (inside). Expect surprise visits. From above.

🧰 New Tools:

Airstrike Flare : Call in an airstrike (only works outside, and yes, it can definitely hit your friends)

Parachute : For stylish, safer landings

Defibrillator: Bring back teammates, NPCs... or even aliens. Not judging.

🐛 And as always, some bug fixes & small improvements!

Have fun out there, and let us know what you think.

Happy summer everyone! 💛