Hope you're all having a great summer! ☀️ We just dropped a fresh new update, and here’s what’s on the menu:
🏛️ New Map: Say hello to The White House!
Our first map outside New York! ... and maybe not the last... 👀 Comes with its own interior, of course.
👾 New Alien: The Jumper has landed (inside). Expect surprise visits. From above.
🧰 New Tools:
Airstrike Flare: Call in an airstrike (only works outside, and yes, it can definitely hit your friends)
Parachute: For stylish, safer landings
Defibrillator: Bring back teammates, NPCs... or even aliens. Not judging.
🐛 And as always, some bug fixes & small improvements!
Have fun out there, and let us know what you think.
Happy summer everyone! 💛
Changed files in this update