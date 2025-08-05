Stadiums:

The Women Intercontinental Cup is inspired by the Leagues Cup 2025 (MLS vs Liga MX). It includes the top 18 UEFA women's national teams grouped together, while the top 18 non-European teams form a separate group. Each team will compete in six matches exclusively against teams from the opposite group, so they never play against their own group mates in the league phase.After the league phase, the top six teams overall qualify directly for the knockout stage. They will be joined by two additional teams that advance through a playoff round to complete the knockout bracket.Multiple teams may share the same venue. Most women's teams are expected to share the largest stadiums in their countriesSite: