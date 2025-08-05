 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19483224 Edited 5 August 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The Women Intercontinental Cup is inspired by the Leagues Cup 2025 (MLS vs Liga MX). It includes the top 18 UEFA women's national teams grouped together, while the top 18 non-European teams form a separate group. Each team will compete in six matches exclusively against teams from the opposite group, so they never play against their own group mates in the league phase.



After the league phase, the top six teams overall qualify directly for the knockout stage. They will be joined by two additional teams that advance through a playoff round to complete the knockout bracket.

Stadiums:


Multiple teams may share the same venue. Most women's teams are expected to share the largest stadiums in their countries

Site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link