5 August 2025 Build 19483217 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:13:58 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update aims to combat bugs, especially in the infinite level that ended up generating invalid spawns. I've added new levels and enemies. I'd like to be able to open a spot for the achievements I'm working on so I can make them functional.

