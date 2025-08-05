Poligons V1.1 Officially Open
Update notes via Steam Community
This update aims to combat bugs, especially in the infinite level that ended up generating invalid spawns. I've added new levels and enemies. I'd like to be able to open a spot for the achievements I'm working on so I can make them functional.
