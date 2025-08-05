 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19483050 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-New Gameplay Option: Gore Level: Excessive. (Note that existing player will need to increase this manually)
-New Gameplay Option: Dismemberment Chance Multiplier 0-200%.
-Town Cleared Statistics can now be toggled on/off. (Same key as normal statistics toggle)
-Some Ragdoll fixes and tweaks. Ragdoll Hat and Weapon can be shot.
-Tweaked Limb Damage Multiplier values a bit.
-Fixed Outlaw could get stuck in reload animation when trying to reload before completely out of bullets.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2835311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link