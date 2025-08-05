-New Gameplay Option: Gore Level: Excessive. (Note that existing player will need to increase this manually)

-New Gameplay Option: Dismemberment Chance Multiplier 0-200%.

-Town Cleared Statistics can now be toggled on/off. (Same key as normal statistics toggle)

-Some Ragdoll fixes and tweaks. Ragdoll Hat and Weapon can be shot.

-Tweaked Limb Damage Multiplier values a bit.

-Fixed Outlaw could get stuck in reload animation when trying to reload before completely out of bullets.