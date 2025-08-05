- Fix typo in Jasper laptop email.
- Set subtitles to on by default.
- Improved the performance of the magnifying glass lens shader.
- Fix potential uninitialized texture bug in videos.
- Fixed a top floor view where control room door would appear closed when it should be open.
- Fixed a top floor view where the key should not appear in the door.
- Added a couple of extra hints in reception emails.
- Added camera hint on MCI level safe.
v1.3.3 Bugfixes and improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3247291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update