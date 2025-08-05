 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19482964 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix typo in Jasper laptop email.
  • Set subtitles to on by default.
  • Improved the performance of the magnifying glass lens shader.
  • Fix potential uninitialized texture bug in videos.
  • Fixed a top floor view where control room door would appear closed when it should be open.
  • Fixed a top floor view where the key should not appear in the door.
  • Added a couple of extra hints in reception emails.
  • Added camera hint on MCI level safe.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3247291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link