5 August 2025 Build 19482937 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now get the "Toast" achievement after 15 minutes instead of 50 minutes! (Cats can't count anyway, right..?)

We've also fixed the issue where players can get soft locked inside the Post Office at night time by limiting access once you leave the Post Office :)

Hope you all have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2908051
  • Loading history…
