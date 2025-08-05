You can now get the "Toast" achievement after 15 minutes instead of 50 minutes! (Cats can't count anyway, right..?)
We've also fixed the issue where players can get soft locked inside the Post Office at night time by limiting access once you leave the Post Office :)
Hope you all have fun!
Updates to Achievement and fixing soft lock
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update