5 August 2025 Build 19482848 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:39:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 1.1.5 Update
We've added road signs and fixed several bugs.
A new map is also now available and can be found in-game to help guide your journey.
That’s what we’ve done so far — thank you for staying with us!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3443591
