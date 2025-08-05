1.​​Added interactive Sentry Gun Turrets to all levels.​​ Activate them for $600 to deploy for 60 seconds. Turrets automatically target and fire upon the first enemy detected within their scanning range.

2.​​Added the P90 submachine gun​​ as a new weapon.

​ 3.​Enhanced texture effects​​ for characters, zombies, and weapons, making them appear visually more realistic.

​ 4.​Optimized several vegetation-heavy scenes​​, resulting in an average FPS increase of 20%.

​ 5.​Improved the visual quality of the Temple level:​​ Added more trees and enhanced building textures.

​ 6.​Optimized animations​​ for the SV98 Sniper Rifle.