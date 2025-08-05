 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19482813 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.​​Added interactive Sentry Gun Turrets to all levels.​​ Activate them for $600 to deploy for 60 seconds. Turrets automatically target and fire upon the first enemy detected within their scanning range.
2.​​Added the P90 submachine gun​​ as a new weapon.
​ 3.​Enhanced texture effects​​ for characters, zombies, and weapons, making them appear visually more realistic.
​ 4.​Optimized several vegetation-heavy scenes​​, resulting in an average FPS increase of 20%.
​ 5.​Improved the visual quality of the Temple level:​​ Added more trees and enhanced building textures.
​ 6.​Optimized animations​​ for the SV98 Sniper Rifle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3832401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link