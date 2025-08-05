1.Added interactive Sentry Gun Turrets to all levels. Activate them for $600 to deploy for 60 seconds. Turrets automatically target and fire upon the first enemy detected within their scanning range.
2.Added the P90 submachine gun as a new weapon.
3.Enhanced texture effects for characters, zombies, and weapons, making them appear visually more realistic.
4.Optimized several vegetation-heavy scenes, resulting in an average FPS increase of 20%.
5.Improved the visual quality of the Temple level: Added more trees and enhanced building textures.
6.Optimized animations for the SV98 Sniper Rifle.
2025-08-05 V1.0.5 patch update
Update notes via Steam Community
