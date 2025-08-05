 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19482800 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Small hotfixes and slight Pooka rounds rebalance
v0.341a

Balance:
  • Pooka rounds should be slightly easier now and should contain Plague Doctor in the village more often.
  • Standard mode Ascension 2 Village 7/7 - should also be slightly easier now.


Bugfix:
  • Fixed a bug where a Lying Scout could rarely say truth.
  • Fixed a bug where all Villages in Ascension above 3 would always include 2 fake Villagers in the deck. There should be no additional fake cards in Standard mode by default.


System:
  • New highscore indicator in Endless mode: 'Saves in a row' - Shows how many Villages you saved in a row without a fail.


Other:
  • Non-Lying Dreamer will now see Wretch as a Cabbage instead of a random Evil.
    Just a silly/easter-egg addition to add a little bit of flavor to the game. Her hint was updated as well
