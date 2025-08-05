v0.341a
Balance:
- Pooka rounds should be slightly easier now and should contain Plague Doctor in the village more often.
- Standard mode Ascension 2 Village 7/7 - should also be slightly easier now.
Bugfix:
- Fixed a bug where a Lying Scout could rarely say truth.
- Fixed a bug where all Villages in Ascension above 3 would always include 2 fake Villagers in the deck. There should be no additional fake cards in Standard mode by default.
System:
- New highscore indicator in Endless mode: 'Saves in a row' - Shows how many Villages you saved in a row without a fail.
Other:
- Non-Lying Dreamer will now see Wretch as a Cabbage instead of a random Evil.
Just a silly/easter-egg addition to add a little bit of flavor to the game. Her hint was updated as well