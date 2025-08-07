[Fix] Fixed an issue where enemies instantly killed by certain skills did not drop loot.
[Fix] Fixed a bug allowing the [Mercenary Guild] facility in the [Nameless] to be upgraded multiple times.
[Fix] Fixed a bug where defeating Land of the Eclipse bosses using special mechanics could prevent normal loot drops.
0807 Update Log
