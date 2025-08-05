 Skip to content
Major 5 August 2025 Build 19482588 Edited 5 August 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SAVES WILL RESET! DO NOT UPDATE IF YOU WANT TO KEEP PLAYING AN OLD SAVE!

I can make the old version available if anyone accidentally updates, just let me know.

Jumping Steve is now exported using a WebView2 wrapper in stead of an NW.js as these will not be supported for much longer so its best to change sooner rather than later.

Also a few fixes and changes.

NEW CHANGE LOG:

1. Fixed an issue where the menus could get stuck open after using the log book to respawn

2. Fixed player 1 locking up after picking a cd using mouse

3. Boogie(green slime) no longer eats the whole purple mushroom

4. Fixed scoreboard button on camp aign showing wrong button and still adding text

5. pad support for slot machine added

6. MOD machines unlockable modes are working properly now

7. In game keyboard works a little bit better (Real keyboard can also be used at this time)

Jump jump jump

