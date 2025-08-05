In this update, it’s all about building real connections. Take your conversations further, deepen your friendships, and maybe even find someone to share your home (and adventures) with.





💬 New Relationship Panel



• Get to know them, for real. The new panel lets you follow your growing connection with any character — see your friendship level, re-read everything you’ve said, and choose from natural phrases to keep the conversation flowing.





🏠 New Roommate System



• Spend time together, build trust, and who knows — maybe they'll want to move in! Almost any character in the world can now become your new roommate if the connection feels right. Once they do, you can bring them along wherever you go and enjoy fun, dynamic group conversations.





⚙️ Conversation Upgrades



• Conversations are now faster, more responsive, and better at picking up on your tone and intentions!