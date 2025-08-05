We released another small batch of fixes and improvements. We're extremely grateful for all your reports, especially for your patience and support as we were trying to reproduce the rare Fluffbeak freeze. Thank you!

Fixed an issue where the Fluffbeak UI could freeze when clicking on the new "Clean" alert while the radial of one of the Poro’s needs was open, and the values of goods increased after a new fertilizer was produced.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Unassign Woodcutters" button to stop working when reassigning workers to camps with a Rainpunk Shredder. This fix will take effect starting with your next settlement.

Shortened the "villager saved" alert in the Escaping the Shadows effect.

Fixed a bug where the Black Market popup wouldn't disappear when moving the building.

Bat buildings now correctly display the species icon in the in-game encyclopedia.

Fixed an issue where the Devastated Forest effect had a green frame instead of a red one.

Resolved a bug that made certain tiles inaccessible on some Coastal Grove maps.

Corrected a description inconsistency in the Scout's Toolbox perk.

Fixed a bug causing the Fluffbeak to stop at 100% instead of 99% when producing fertilizer beyond the limit.