This update addresses the following issues:
Fixed an issue with the \[Pristine Chip - Drone Specialist] effect: Resolved a bug where acquiring this chip resulted in only one drone appearing (which incorrectly performed the functions of two drones) instead of the intended two. The chip will now correctly spawn two separate drones.
Fixed swapped skill effects in the \[UPGRADE - Mayoi] upgrade: Fixed an issue where the actual effects of the skills \[Armor Field] and \[Post-Battle Repair] within this upgrade were swapped. The effects of each skill have now been restored to their correct functionality.
Changed files in this update