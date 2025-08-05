Grand Emprise 2: Portals Apart is now available to purchase and play!

The game price is $10 on launch, as it's a bit smaller than the first game.

If you are not sure, please try the free demo on the page!

I hope you enjoy the game!

P.S. If you find any bugs, I'll do my best to fix them right away, just ping me on Discord or open a Steam discussion post!

I want to tell you a bit about this franchise and the game,

Grand Emprise is a big passion of mine, I love the idea of combining a variety of different ideas into one crazy adventure (similar to It Takes Two or Split Fiction, but with a survival crafting aspect twist).

Not many developers would dare take on making such a game with so much variety, as the development takes a long time, and many people still complain ("asset flip" "not enough polish" "too linear"), but I think those who truly seek a survival crafting adventure will enjoy it, just as I did when playing through the game.

At the end the truth is, if I don't make these type of games, nobody else will. So I feel like I have a duty to do it, as I very much enjoy these type of games and wish there'd be more.

Because the game is a bit shorter than the first, and that we wanted to make sure everybody would be happy with the game, we priced it very low, although it is probably underpriced a bit.

If this second part receives enough support I plan to make a third part.

I have many more ideas for this franchise, but it depends on player interest.

If you are a publisher and want to support the creation of a third part (a multiplayer one), please reach out.