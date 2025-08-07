We're adding a new Quest Book to the game — complete missions and earn rewards including Tropical Dimension Abigail!
■ Tropical Dimension Abigail's Quest Book- Sale Period: Thurs, Aug 7th after maint. to Thurs, Jan 29th 01:59 (UTC)
- Price: 50 Splash! Tokens
- Includes
|Tropical Dimension Abigail Team Slot BG
|Tropical Dimension Abigail Lobby Screen
*You can find this item in the Exchange Menu.
*This item is immediately applied upon purchase and can be accessed in the Lobby > Quest Book menu.
*Tropical Dimension Abigail Quest Book missions can be completed anytime!
Notes
*Complete quests to earn points (up to 200 points per day).
*Receive rewards for reaching each level of the Quest Book, with a total of 20 levels.
*Quests reset daily at 20:00 (UTC).
*You can increase your Quest Book level by purchasing points with NP.
*Rewards earned from the Tropical Dimension Abigail Quest Book may be repurposed for other uses in the future.
*You will not receive EP Tokens after you reach level 20.
*An Mk. VIII Destroyer M.A.G Quest Book is not going to be released separately.
