v1.10.0



Welcome to Infinite Loop! We hope you have a lot of fun with Endless Mode and the new weapons!





General:



-Added Endless gamemode!

-Added four different kinds of Powerups; one will spawn each map (at base). Two Modules added to improve your Powerups

-Added Upgrade Banishes as unlockable features. You can unlock a total of 8 Banishes that you can use each run to Banish Upgrades of your choice and limit the RNG of the shop

-Added several new maps featuring a new biome

-Added a new enemy: the Swarm Slime

-Added tracking of run history and stats

-Added a new Evolve

-Added two new Weapon Systems

-Added a new legendary Module

-Added three new epic Modules

-Leveler has been changed to be a legendary Module (used to be epic)

-Tooltip now defaults to the left side in the Play menu so it won't block the bot preview graphic

-Switched Bouncecutter projectile color to be more yellow, less red





Gameplay:



-Cone Boys now have a 65% chance to resist crowd control effects (Stuns, Slows, Knockbacks, Taunts) while they have their protective Cone on

-Hivemind scaling from Minimines reduced to 1% instead of the normal 2% (still 2% for every other kind of Construct)

-Minimines reworked:

-Cooldown increased

-Damage increased

-They now have an Amount coefficient of 90% (ie. Amount Modules and Augments are 90% effective on them)

-They now have a maximum Duration of 10 seconds (can be increased with Duration bonuses)

-If the Minimines Duration runs out, it automatically explodes with bonus Area

-Reduced the rank damage scaling of Turret Augment, and added a rank scaling Duration coefficient for them

-Slightly boosted Scrap available in the early game

-Slightly rebalanced the cost of Upgrades

-Slightly nerfed Radiotoxicity

-Nuclear Football now Evolves with Area & Duration Augment

-Increased Oil Change damage and proc chance



Dev comment: We felt that Hivemind broke the game a bit too easily with Minimines. We didn't want to outright remove this interaction but instead change it so you have to work for it a bit more, while also keeping the ability of Minimines to deal meaningful damage on their own and not just as a way to boost Hivemind.





Sounds:



-Fixed multiple evolve sounds being able to play at the same time

-Fixed some inconsistencies with some weapon and turret sound settings. Should result in a more consistent soundscape





Fixes:



-Improved map loading times after shopping

-Fixed Stun Ammo erroneously dealing full damage to Slime Boss Sr.

-Improved the behaviour of Dropdowns in menus

-Small optimizations

-Made Arc-wave Dynamo preview graphic more accurate to how the weapon behaves ingame

-Misc bugfixes