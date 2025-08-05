v1.10.0
Welcome to Infinite Loop! We hope you have a lot of fun with Endless Mode and the new weapons!
General:
-Added Endless gamemode!
-Added four different kinds of Powerups; one will spawn each map (at base). Two Modules added to improve your Powerups
-Added Upgrade Banishes as unlockable features. You can unlock a total of 8 Banishes that you can use each run to Banish Upgrades of your choice and limit the RNG of the shop
-Added several new maps featuring a new biome
-Added a new enemy: the Swarm Slime
-Added tracking of run history and stats
-Added a new Evolve
-Added two new Weapon Systems
-Added a new legendary Module
-Added three new epic Modules
-Leveler has been changed to be a legendary Module (used to be epic)
-Tooltip now defaults to the left side in the Play menu so it won't block the bot preview graphic
-Switched Bouncecutter projectile color to be more yellow, less red
Gameplay:
-Cone Boys now have a 65% chance to resist crowd control effects (Stuns, Slows, Knockbacks, Taunts) while they have their protective Cone on
-Hivemind scaling from Minimines reduced to 1% instead of the normal 2% (still 2% for every other kind of Construct)
-Minimines reworked:
-Cooldown increased
-Damage increased
-They now have an Amount coefficient of 90% (ie. Amount Modules and Augments are 90% effective on them)
-They now have a maximum Duration of 10 seconds (can be increased with Duration bonuses)
-If the Minimines Duration runs out, it automatically explodes with bonus Area
-Reduced the rank damage scaling of Turret Augment, and added a rank scaling Duration coefficient for them
-Slightly boosted Scrap available in the early game
-Slightly rebalanced the cost of Upgrades
-Slightly nerfed Radiotoxicity
-Nuclear Football now Evolves with Area & Duration Augment
-Increased Oil Change damage and proc chance
Dev comment: We felt that Hivemind broke the game a bit too easily with Minimines. We didn't want to outright remove this interaction but instead change it so you have to work for it a bit more, while also keeping the ability of Minimines to deal meaningful damage on their own and not just as a way to boost Hivemind.
Sounds:
-Fixed multiple evolve sounds being able to play at the same time
-Fixed some inconsistencies with some weapon and turret sound settings. Should result in a more consistent soundscape
Fixes:
-Improved map loading times after shopping
-Fixed Stun Ammo erroneously dealing full damage to Slime Boss Sr.
-Improved the behaviour of Dropdowns in menus
-Small optimizations
-Made Arc-wave Dynamo preview graphic more accurate to how the weapon behaves ingame
-Misc bugfixes
