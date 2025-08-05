Hey zombie freaks,
💀 A brand-new death screen has been added! It gives you a moment to breathe and compare your current run’s stats with your best records on this map.
🔧 Bug fixes:
🧟 Zombies’ head icons in the leaderboard now load as soon as the menu opens and will stay visible even if you switch menus too quickly.
🔦 Fixed a bug where the flashlight sometimes refused to turn off.
