Hey zombie freaks,



💀 A brand-new death screen has been added! It gives you a moment to breathe and compare your current run’s stats with your best records on this map.



🔧 Bug fixes:

🧟 Zombies’ head icons in the leaderboard now load as soon as the menu opens and will stay visible even if you switch menus too quickly.

🔦 Fixed a bug where the flashlight sometimes refused to turn off.