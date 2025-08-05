 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481977 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey zombie freaks,

💀 A brand-new death screen has been added! It gives you a moment to breathe and compare your current run’s stats with your best records on this map.

🔧 Bug fixes:
🧟 Zombies’ head icons in the leaderboard now load as soon as the menu opens and will stay visible even if you switch menus too quickly.
🔦 Fixed a bug where the flashlight sometimes refused to turn off.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3240001
  • Loading history…
