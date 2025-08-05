 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481974 Edited 5 August 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted certain gameplay mechanics

  • Added option to vertically invert control of the camera

  • Added "Tip" to explain the Hint system

  • Revised and added some Hint messages

  • Made minor corrections to in-game text

  • Updated in-game illustrations

Changed files in this update

Depot 3679401
