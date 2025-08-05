Adjusted certain gameplay mechanics
Added option to vertically invert control of the camera
Added "Tip" to explain the Hint system
Revised and added some Hint messages
Made minor corrections to in-game text
Updated in-game illustrations
Update v1.0.1.0
