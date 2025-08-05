 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 August 2025 Build 19481959 Edited 5 August 2025 – 10:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-> Changed dash button in the gamepad to right trigger.
-> Changed text when level up to see the bonuses
-> Added a gamepad D-Pad Down to see the skill bonuses when level Up
-> Auto Target now in the GamePad can be called with D-Pad Right
-> Auto Target now takes the closer enemy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link