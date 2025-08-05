-> Changed dash button in the gamepad to right trigger.
-> Changed text when level up to see the bonuses
-> Added a gamepad D-Pad Down to see the skill bonuses when level Up
-> Auto Target now in the GamePad can be called with D-Pad Right
-> Auto Target now takes the closer enemy
Fixing Bugs
