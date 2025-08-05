 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481944
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug with Augmenter not working properly
* Fixed typo in Pyrofell Stew
* Decreased mercenaries extra cost for every veteran lvl from 25 to 15 gold pieces
* Fixed Pet Status image going over circle
* Added New Social Chat

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
