* Fixed bug with Augmenter not working properly
* Fixed typo in Pyrofell Stew
* Decreased mercenaries extra cost for every veteran lvl from 25 to 15 gold pieces
* Fixed Pet Status image going over circle
* Added New Social Chat
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.0.2 Hotfix
