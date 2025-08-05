Adjustments
1. Modification of the shop robbing mechanism: Players can initiate a challenge after consuming more than 7000 modules in this game round. Defeating "Lin" in battle will reward players with 70% of the modules consumed in this game round.
- "Lin" will grant players 1 stack of "Lin's Gaze" every 30 seconds.
- Players cannot initiate another challenge after victory.
2. Merge some plugins.
3. Modify the effects of some plugins in the "Status Switch" series.
4. Shorten the pre - cast time of "Blood. Magic. Law." and "Thunder Core", and increase the attack frequency of "Thunder Core".
5. Increase the damage of "Armor - Piercing Rounds" and "Homing Projectiles" in ammunition consumption.
6. Adjust the attributes of some weapons.
7. Add a module acquisition efficiency bonus in Pure - Blood difficulty.
Bug Fixes
1. Fix the issue where some players are unable to load their game saves.
Update notes via Steam Community
