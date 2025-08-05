- Slightly reduce the monster's numerical strength
- If you don't hit in melee, it will show a miss
- Occasionally, some fish swim to the sky
- Optimization of desert peripheral background
- Optimize the edge height of outdoor terrain
- Optimizing the performance of natural flame combustion
- Optimize the interface animation when taking medication
Slightly reduce the monster's numerical strength
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update