5 August 2025 Build 19481831
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Slightly reduce the monster's numerical strength
  2. If you don't hit in melee, it will show a miss
  3. Occasionally, some fish swim to the sky
  4. Optimization of desert peripheral background
  5. Optimize the edge height of outdoor terrain
  6. Optimizing the performance of natural flame combustion
  7. Optimize the interface animation when taking medication

