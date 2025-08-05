MotionMuse Version 1.1.7 is an overhaul of the underlying systems with main focus on fixing undo/redo issues. To this end the entire undo/redo system is redesigned and is now faster and uses lesser memory than before. This also fixes random crashes and provides the much needed quality of life improvement with improved stability and usability. This version also uses new serialization and smart pointers under the hood, which makes it more stable and robust. Individual algorithms have not been touched in this version, so any issues with these may still persist and will be fixed in upcoming releases. Since so much was changed under the hood, older MUS files can run into incompatibility issues with this version. A full change-log for version 1.1.7 is as follows:

Added: A redesigned Undo/Redo system that is faster and uses less memory.

Added: Overhaul of the entire underlying system for better stability and usability.

Added: New serialization for undo/redo - to be later used to save/load MUS files.

Added: Moved to smart pointers to avoid/fix any crashes and/or memory leakage issues.

Fixed: Undoing/Redoing trajectory editing crashing the application/not updating properly.

Fixed: Undo/Redoing weight painting permanently leaving behind modified weights.

Fixed: Retargeting crashing during undo/redoing in some cases.

Fixed: Scale gizmos not updating properly when moved or change from local/global.

Fixed: Deleting a light crashing the application.

Fixed: Random fluctuations in Joint scaling with mismatch b/w joint size and hovering.

Fixed: Joints/bones not showing proper pinned (pink) color upon pinning.

Removed: Updating reference posture - it was not used and proved confusing for users.

Note: This version may run into compatibility issues with older MUS files.