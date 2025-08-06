 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19481658 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new update is live!

Thanks to everyone who pointed out issues since the Alliances release, it's much appreciated! Here's what's fixed in this update...

  • Allow the use of expansion characters (Frostmarch & Reaper) in Alliances games. Use the 'Characters ON' button for each expansion when setting up a game.
  • Banner of Resistance is now automatically used.
  • Fixed a crash related to the Swordsman's Parry ability.
  • Various text fixes.
  • Fixed the Change of Fealty spell being able to target 'fake' followers.
  • Fate pool value shows as red/green if it is lower/higher than the starting value.
  • Added the No Respawn house rule - prevents players/characters from returning to the game when killed.
  • Can now view cards held by villains that can carry cards.
  • Enabled the use of the cursor keys for UI navigation.
  • The Pickpocket villain wasn't dropping stolen objects when killed.
  • Fixed being able to cast a queued spell whilst on the Cursed Glade.
  • Fixed a missing Talisman on the Cursed Glade during setup for Trial 2.
  • Prevent players from casting spells during the Purchase card selection at the start of a Trial.
  • Fixed villains and enemies disappearing from the board if the player cancelled the Centaur's bow ability.

Changed files in this update

Depot 908063
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link