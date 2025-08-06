Allow the use of expansion characters (Frostmarch & Reaper) in Alliances games. Use the 'Characters ON' button for each expansion when setting up a game.



Banner of Resistance is now automatically used.



Fixed a crash related to the Swordsman's Parry ability.



Various text fixes.



Fixed the Change of Fealty spell being able to target 'fake' followers.



Fate pool value shows as red/green if it is lower/higher than the starting value.



Added the No Respawn house rule - prevents players/characters from returning to the game when killed.



Can now view cards held by villains that can carry cards.



Enabled the use of the cursor keys for UI navigation.



The Pickpocket villain wasn't dropping stolen objects when killed.



Fixed being able to cast a queued spell whilst on the Cursed Glade.



Fixed a missing Talisman on the Cursed Glade during setup for Trial 2.



Prevent players from casting spells during the Purchase card selection at the start of a Trial.



Fixed villains and enemies disappearing from the board if the player cancelled the Centaur's bow ability.



A new update is live!Thanks to everyone who pointed out issues since the Alliances release, it's much appreciated! Here's what's fixed in this update...