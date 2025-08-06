Thanks to everyone who pointed out issues since the Alliances release, it's much appreciated! Here's what's fixed in this update...
- Allow the use of expansion characters (Frostmarch & Reaper) in Alliances games. Use the 'Characters ON' button for each expansion when setting up a game.
- Banner of Resistance is now automatically used.
- Fixed a crash related to the Swordsman's Parry ability.
- Various text fixes.
- Fixed the Change of Fealty spell being able to target 'fake' followers.
- Fate pool value shows as red/green if it is lower/higher than the starting value.
- Added the No Respawn house rule - prevents players/characters from returning to the game when killed.
- Can now view cards held by villains that can carry cards.
- Enabled the use of the cursor keys for UI navigation.
- The Pickpocket villain wasn't dropping stolen objects when killed.
- Fixed being able to cast a queued spell whilst on the Cursed Glade.
- Fixed a missing Talisman on the Cursed Glade during setup for Trial 2.
- Prevent players from casting spells during the Purchase card selection at the start of a Trial.
- Fixed villains and enemies disappearing from the board if the player cancelled the Centaur's bow ability.
