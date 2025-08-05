Virgin boy’s journey continues!
We’ve added a new bonus scenario that unlocks when you've played the game for 2 hours.
🔓 How to unlock:
Simply play for 2 hours.
Once the achievement "Played for 2 Hours" is unlocked, a bonus banner will appear on the title screen.
🎁 What’s inside:
A steamy highlight reel featuring Ai, Mio, Kaede, and Shoko.
All scenes are fully voiced and definitely not safe for work.
Perfect for post-nut enlightenment.
📌 Reminder:
This content is unlocked automatically once you hit the required playtime.
No additional downloads or DLCs needed.
Let’s just say… if you can last 2 hours, you deserve a little something extra. 🫦
Update notes via Steam Community
