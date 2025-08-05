Virgin boy’s journey continues!

We’ve added a new bonus scenario that unlocks when you've played the game for 2 hours.



🔓 How to unlock:



Simply play for 2 hours.



Once the achievement "Played for 2 Hours" is unlocked, a bonus banner will appear on the title screen.



🎁 What’s inside:



A steamy highlight reel featuring Ai, Mio, Kaede, and Shoko.



All scenes are fully voiced and definitely not safe for work.



Perfect for post-nut enlightenment.



📌 Reminder:



This content is unlocked automatically once you hit the required playtime.



No additional downloads or DLCs needed.



Let’s just say… if you can last 2 hours, you deserve a little something extra. 🫦