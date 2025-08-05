 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481635 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Virgin boy’s journey continues!
We’ve added a new bonus scenario that unlocks when you've played the game for 2 hours.

🔓 How to unlock:

Simply play for 2 hours.

Once the achievement "Played for 2 Hours" is unlocked, a bonus banner will appear on the title screen.

🎁 What’s inside:

A steamy highlight reel featuring Ai, Mio, Kaede, and Shoko.

All scenes are fully voiced and definitely not safe for work.

Perfect for post-nut enlightenment.

📌 Reminder:

This content is unlocked automatically once you hit the required playtime.

No additional downloads or DLCs needed.

Let’s just say… if you can last 2 hours, you deserve a little something extra. 🫦

