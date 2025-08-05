 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19481619 Edited 5 August 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

Added settings for the start screen

Switching from fists to weapons no longer buggy

Optimized buildings code

Changed files in this update

