Summer Quality of Life Update - 1.9.2.0
Welcome back to Tirawyn!
This update was intended to be a patch to fix a few bugs from the previous update that slipped through the cracks, but I couldn't just stop there.
This update introduces a couple new things, but improves on a LOT of old stuff, notably the wardrobe system and chat window. I've also added a new ping system for multiplayer, and introduced a long-requested feature called Weapon Binding that lets you finally change your weapon's level to keep using it later in the game (or to use end game weapons for earlier zones). This update also fixes a TON of minor and a few major bugs that were just hanging around as well.
And of course I've added a couple new secrets. As always.
Enjoy!
Patch notes:
New:
Multiplayer contextual ping system
You can now rotate, scale and tweak the position of items on item displays and in display cases
New weapon binding system - Learn to craft binding runes as a mid-level alchemist. Use unbound runes to destroy weapons, storing their weapon level to be bound to a weapon of your choice later, effectively allowing you to change your weapon’s level to any you wish.
Added a new secret mount
Fixed:
Fixed some missing weapon collisions that caused them to fall out of the world when dropped
Do these typos never end?
Fixed an issue with buzzed haircuts clipping through Moon Elf heads
Crimson Effigy spawn no longer spawns under your feet causing unintended side effects
Fixed multiple incorrect animations for wands and staves
Fixed sand piles spawning loot under the ground more often than not
Fixed an issue with Ravari swords catching enemies on fire
Hosted another “So you’re not sure how to hold your shield” training seminar for the guards around Tirawyn
Fixed an issue with some helmets and masks not properly hiding hair/ears/horns/hair on the character select
Fixed an issue with backward shields on the title screen
Fishing leaderboards now show proper player records and are filled out with NPC data
Fixed some issues with randomly getting locked out of your inventory and other menus
Fish are now displaying their smidgens correctly in collections (for fish caught going forward) and inventory
Companions can now be named/renamed even if you haven’t unlocked any mounts yet
The Dawn Chorus quest is now working as expected again
Toxira now FOR SURE drops her stinger EVERY time
Fixed an issue with corruption no longer spawning after a while in Windless Woods
Abandoning a quest now removes it from being tracked
Fixed some issues with quests not being auto tracked when accepting
Fixed an issue with the \[REDACTED] mount that broke the jumping at times
Dialog should no longer be auto closed when you first enter a zone and talk to a recently loaded in NPC
Hopefully fixed an issue with “This chest is in use” errors for containers in multiplayer
Raindrop now recognizes that big slimy thing you’re sitting on
Fixed an issue with that big slimy thing not showing up… and moved it to a new place
Fixed an issue where your character would block items from being picked up from the ground if standing between them and the camera
Rain now properly aligns with its velocity when falling
Removed a duplicate of the crimson moon staff in collections
Fixed an issue with abandoning the Machinist and Paxari’s quests breaking the quest chains
The compost bin is now a bin and not an an end table
Fixed an issue with the wet status not scaling damage properly
Keagan in the spider cave now leaves the cave once he’s rescued
Fixed a strange issue that opened your bank instead of the seedmaker output box
Fixed more issues with old scythes being dropped or looted
Astral scythe can now only be crafted at the Astral Forge, as expected
Fixed issues with Ravari weapon descriptions, item levels, etc.
Ravari rugs are now tailoring recipes (but if you unlocked them in carpentry, they’ll still be there for you. Learning them again will let you craft them from carpentry AND tailoring)
Upgrading the Crimson Moon staff no longer removes the glow from the “orb”
Fixed a couple holes in the Delver’s Pass mountains
Fine Strawberry Dew no longer gives the wrong stat
Fixed an issue with Grimwick’s scythe when defeating him
Fixed an issue with the Grimwick achievement not triggering with new scythes
Patched up a hole in the bear cave
Improved:
Removed wound effect from Crimson Weapons
Companion and summon healthbars are now always visible
Can now dismiss companions and summons by holding the interaction button/key
Placeable bush collisions no longer block other placeables or be stood on, but can still be removed with a sledgehammer
When abandoning a quest you now get a proper pop up warning pleading that you don’t abandon quests during Early Access
Heavily reduced the cost of bank slots to make early game storage easier to obtain, but also ramped up the curve to become quite a bit more expensive for late game
Ravari wand is now Early magic (though this might change to Order as the Ravari are intended to be Mystics, not druids)
Big wardrobe overhaul with a search bar and hat/mask/clothing icons that better represent them.
Can swap between loadout slots in the wardrobe and apply looks to each without closing the wardrobe
Reduced the material cost for all storage chests
Overhauled the entire chat window with additional options, a cleaner, easier to read layout, no more disappearing chat, and an emote drop down feature
Removed Crimson Moon and Ravari weapon on-hit effects as they weren’t intended
Reduced the cost of the hand mirror at Mr. Symm’s hut
Added the hand mirror to Synthi’s tailoring shop in Sleepy Haven (for even cheaper)
