Summer Quality of Life Update - 1.9.2.0

Welcome back to Tirawyn!

This update was intended to be a patch to fix a few bugs from the previous update that slipped through the cracks, but I couldn't just stop there.

This update introduces a couple new things, but improves on a LOT of old stuff, notably the wardrobe system and chat window. I've also added a new ping system for multiplayer, and introduced a long-requested feature called Weapon Binding that lets you finally change your weapon's level to keep using it later in the game (or to use end game weapons for earlier zones). This update also fixes a TON of minor and a few major bugs that were just hanging around as well.

And of course I've added a couple new secrets. As always.

Enjoy!

Patch notes:

New:

Multiplayer contextual ping system

You can now rotate, scale and tweak the position of items on item displays and in display cases

New weapon binding system - Learn to craft binding runes as a mid-level alchemist. Use unbound runes to destroy weapons, storing their weapon level to be bound to a weapon of your choice later, effectively allowing you to change your weapon’s level to any you wish.

Added a new secret mount

Fixed:

Fixed some missing weapon collisions that caused them to fall out of the world when dropped

Do these typos never end?

Fixed an issue with buzzed haircuts clipping through Moon Elf heads

Crimson Effigy spawn no longer spawns under your feet causing unintended side effects

Fixed multiple incorrect animations for wands and staves

Fixed sand piles spawning loot under the ground more often than not

Fixed an issue with Ravari swords catching enemies on fire

Hosted another “So you’re not sure how to hold your shield” training seminar for the guards around Tirawyn

Fixed an issue with some helmets and masks not properly hiding hair/ears/horns/hair on the character select

Fixed an issue with backward shields on the title screen

Fishing leaderboards now show proper player records and are filled out with NPC data

Fixed some issues with randomly getting locked out of your inventory and other menus

Fish are now displaying their smidgens correctly in collections (for fish caught going forward) and inventory

Companions can now be named/renamed even if you haven’t unlocked any mounts yet

The Dawn Chorus quest is now working as expected again

Toxira now FOR SURE drops her stinger EVERY time

Fixed an issue with corruption no longer spawning after a while in Windless Woods

Abandoning a quest now removes it from being tracked

Fixed some issues with quests not being auto tracked when accepting

Fixed an issue with the \[REDACTED] mount that broke the jumping at times

Dialog should no longer be auto closed when you first enter a zone and talk to a recently loaded in NPC

Hopefully fixed an issue with “This chest is in use” errors for containers in multiplayer

Raindrop now recognizes that big slimy thing you’re sitting on

Fixed an issue with that big slimy thing not showing up… and moved it to a new place

Fixed an issue where your character would block items from being picked up from the ground if standing between them and the camera

Rain now properly aligns with its velocity when falling

Removed a duplicate of the crimson moon staff in collections

Fixed an issue with abandoning the Machinist and Paxari’s quests breaking the quest chains

The compost bin is now a bin and not an an end table

Fixed an issue with the wet status not scaling damage properly

Keagan in the spider cave now leaves the cave once he’s rescued

Fixed a strange issue that opened your bank instead of the seedmaker output box

Fixed more issues with old scythes being dropped or looted

Astral scythe can now only be crafted at the Astral Forge, as expected

Fixed issues with Ravari weapon descriptions, item levels, etc.

Ravari rugs are now tailoring recipes (but if you unlocked them in carpentry, they’ll still be there for you. Learning them again will let you craft them from carpentry AND tailoring)

Upgrading the Crimson Moon staff no longer removes the glow from the “orb”

Fixed a couple holes in the Delver’s Pass mountains

Fine Strawberry Dew no longer gives the wrong stat

Fixed an issue with Grimwick’s scythe when defeating him

Fixed an issue with the Grimwick achievement not triggering with new scythes

Patched up a hole in the bear cave



Improved: